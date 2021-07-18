EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VirnetX worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 14.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VHC stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $281.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.53.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 70,706.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

