EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

