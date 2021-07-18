Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $844.21

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $844.21 and last traded at $842.66, with a volume of 3018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $834.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $780.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Insiders have sold 20,501 shares of company stock worth $14,799,508 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equinix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

