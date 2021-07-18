Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vallourec S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vallourec in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.61). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vallourec’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.70%. The company had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

VLOWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.00.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.03. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

