Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQBK stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.33. 14,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $420.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

