Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 24,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBKDY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

