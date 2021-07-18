Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.06.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 46.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

