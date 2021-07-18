Estia J. Eichten Sells 4,900 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $105.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.31. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $109.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

