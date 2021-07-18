Etienne Montagut Sells 7,435 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00.

MDB stock opened at $332.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,895,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $195,138,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $178,536,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

