Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Sells $847,350.00 in Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $847,350.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $1,069,740.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $409,440.00.

ETON stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. Analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ETON has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 971,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.