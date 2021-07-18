Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $30,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,221,000 after buying an additional 47,153 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after buying an additional 132,698 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

ODFL opened at $253.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

