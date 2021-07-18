Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $86.81 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

