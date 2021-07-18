Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,310 ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSQ. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.