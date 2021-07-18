Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

