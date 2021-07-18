Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 145 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,559,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $501.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $463.21. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $284.59 and a one year high of $511.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.