Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post sales of $688.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $686.00 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $527.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $131.72. 163,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,142. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $41,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

