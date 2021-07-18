EvenCoin Reaches Market Cap of $56,315.78 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $56,315.78 and approximately $92,247.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00223859 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001186 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.99 or 0.00794981 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000072 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

