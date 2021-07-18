Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Director Purchases $23,300.00 in Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Director Tom B. Langley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $23,300.00.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ES. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

