EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,415 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $19,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

