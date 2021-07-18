EVR Research LP Acquires New Shares in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. GoPro makes up about 0.9% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at $1,583,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 197.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 263.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 121,264 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in GoPro by 197.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 186,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,949 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

In other news, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $261,265.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 693,361 shares of company stock worth $7,547,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -91.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

