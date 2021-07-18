EXFO Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:EXF)

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EXFO in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EXFO’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

TSE:EXF opened at C$7.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$430.53 million and a PE ratio of 577.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.18. EXFO has a twelve month low of C$3.38 and a twelve month high of C$8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

