Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for about 1.8% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.13.

Expedia Group stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.61. 2,217,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

