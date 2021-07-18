Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXPN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Experian to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Experian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,810 ($36.71).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,086 ($40.32) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £28.45 billion and a PE ratio of 48.60. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a one year high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,773.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17.

In other news, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total value of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28). Also, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

