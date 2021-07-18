Falcon Edge Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,110,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,075,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,050,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000.

Shares of ATVCU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

