Falcon Edge Capital LP Invests $22.31 Million in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC)

Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,230,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,309,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned about 7.63% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $3,383,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $2,250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $466,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFAC opened at $10.03 on Friday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

