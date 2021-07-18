Falcon Edge Capital LP Invests $44.11 Million in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE)

Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,451,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,112,000. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities accounts for about 2.7% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned about 7.91% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACE. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 37.5% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 467,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NYSE PACE opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $559.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.48.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.