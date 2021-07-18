Falcon Edge Capital LP Makes New Investment in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMCO. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $10,500,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,950,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,803,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,209,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMCO opened at $9.80 on Friday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.