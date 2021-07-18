Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 919,100 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the June 15th total of 578,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 24.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

FLMN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 231,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

