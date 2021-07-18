FB Financial (FBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.09 million. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FB Financial stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.73. FB Financial has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $49.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

