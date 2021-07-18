Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Short Interest Update

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the June 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 884,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

FHI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $33.27. 775,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,946. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.83.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

