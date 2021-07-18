FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros Sells 16,052 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.49. 1,975,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

