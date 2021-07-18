Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) VP James F. Stern Sells 44,300 Shares

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $29.10 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $33.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $460.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

