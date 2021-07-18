Fireball (FIRE) Price Up 41.4% This Week

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Fireball coin can now be bought for approximately $3.95 or 0.00012485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fireball has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $77,933.89 and approximately $287.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00303407 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,720 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

