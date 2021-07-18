First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth $344,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $228.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBIZ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

