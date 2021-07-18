First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,308 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FFIN opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

