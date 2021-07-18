First Foundation Advisors Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,942,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 225,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 306,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.69 million, a P/E ratio of -19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

