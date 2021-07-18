First Foundation Advisors Invests $295,000 in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $25.55 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.