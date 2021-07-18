First Foundation Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $260.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.