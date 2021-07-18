First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

