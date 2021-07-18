First Foundation Advisors Sells 6,386 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 545,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 45,660 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 119,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter.

LDP opened at $27.15 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

