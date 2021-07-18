First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $187.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.45.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $297,326.67. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

