First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $18.54 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

FMBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

