First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $33.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.65.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

FQVLF stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.65. 31,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

