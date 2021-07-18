First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.75% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $43,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $102.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $112.02.

