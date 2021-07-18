First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

IFV stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.41.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.