First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Up 79.4% in June

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDEU. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,044,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 69,556 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDEU stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

