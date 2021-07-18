First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Down 64.1% in June

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of LEGR stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.64. 12,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,612. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,967,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

