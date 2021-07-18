Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) is G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Five9 comprises 3.6% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $22,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVN. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after buying an additional 270,599 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Five9 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,496,931 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

FIVN stock opened at $177.60 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.77 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -250.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

