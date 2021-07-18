Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BDL traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.73. 5,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.72%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

