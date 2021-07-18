Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

FLXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

FLXN opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.38. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.31.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 176,792 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,693,000 after acquiring an additional 101,952 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 67,987 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 624,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,560,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

